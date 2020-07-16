Pakistan + 18 more
Polio this week as of 14 July 2020
A virtual meeting of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on polio eradication in Pakistan was held on 11 and 15 of June 2020. The meeting report is now available here.
The polio eradication programme has stepped up to help the Sudanese Ministry of Health limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. The programme is working in 14 states in the country supporting COVID-19 surveillance, information dissemination and training of health workers. Read more…
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: four cVDPV2 cases
- Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and seven WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Angola: one cVDPV2 case
- Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Chad : two cVDPV2 cases
- Malaysia : one cVDPV1 positive environmental sample