Polio this week as of 14 July 2020

  • A virtual meeting of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on polio eradication in Pakistan was held on 11 and 15 of June 2020. The meeting report is now available here.

  • The polio eradication programme has stepped up to help the Sudanese Ministry of Health limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. The programme is working in 14 states in the country supporting COVID-19 surveillance, information dissemination and training of health workers. Read more…

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Afghanistan: four cVDPV2 cases
    • Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and seven WPV1 positive environmental samples
    • Angola: one cVDPV2 case
    • Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Chad : two cVDPV2 cases
    • Malaysia : one cVDPV1 positive environmental sample

