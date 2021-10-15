Polio this week as of 13 October 2021

In Ukraine, one case of polio caused by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), has been confirmed. A cVDPV2 was isolated from a 17-month old girl with acute flaccid paralysis, from Rivne province (in the north-west of the country), and from six healthy contacts (siblings of the girl). Read more…

Following careful review of safety and genetic stability data from mass immunization campaigns conducted with the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) endorsed the transition to the next use phase for the vaccine. Read more…