Polio this week as of 13 October 2021

  • In Ukraine, one case of polio caused by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), has been confirmed. A cVDPV2 was isolated from a 17-month old girl with acute flaccid paralysis, from Rivne province (in the north-west of the country), and from six healthy contacts (siblings of the girl). Read more

  • Following careful review of safety and genetic stability data from mass immunization campaigns conducted with the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE) endorsed the transition to the next use phase for the vaccine. Read more

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives)

    • Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

    • Nigeria: 18 cVDPV2 cases

    • Tajikistan: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

    • Ukraine: one cVDPV2 case

