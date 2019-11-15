Polio this week as of 13 November 2019
Besides Acute Flaccid Paralysis surveillance and Environmental surveillance, how else do disease surveillance officers track the poliovirus in populated cities, hard-to-reach geographical areas and in conflict zones? Find out here.
With the current VDPV outbreaks in the Philippines, the Government with the support of GPEI and other partners is working hard to tackle the virus. The Government has pledged US$ 9 million in domestic resources and has to date disbursed US$ 6.7 million, complemented by contributions from the GPEI. Read the country’s latest situation report.
Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Pakistan— two WPV1 cases, three WPV1-positive environmental samples, seven cVDPV2 cases and nine cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Nigeria – one cVDPV2 case; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)- eight cVDPV2 cases; Angola— three cVDPV2 cases; Chad— two cVDPV2 community contacts; Côte d’Ivoire- one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample.