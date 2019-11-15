Polio this week as of 13 November 2019

Besides Acute Flaccid Paralysis surveillance and Environmental surveillance, how else do disease surveillance officers track the poliovirus in populated cities, hard-to-reach geographical areas and in conflict zones? Find out here.

With the current VDPV outbreaks in the Philippines, the Government with the support of GPEI and other partners is working hard to tackle the virus. The Government has pledged US$ 9 million in domestic resources and has to date disbursed US$ 6.7 million, complemented by contributions from the GPEI. Read the country’s latest situation report.