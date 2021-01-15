Polio this week as of 13 January 2020

“Our children are like flowers and these anti-polio drives help them grow up healthy and strong,” says Zubair, who along with his colleague Afzal is part of Pakistan’s 260,000-strong frontline vaccinator workforce. Read more …

At the beginning of this month, Aidan O’Leary took over the leadership of the polio department at the WHO from Michel Zaffran who enters his retirement at the end of February. In this exceptional interview, Polio News talks to both Aidan O’Leary and Michel Zaffran about the future of polio eradication.