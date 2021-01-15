Pakistan + 25 more
Polio this week as of 13 January 2020
Attachments
“Our children are like flowers and these anti-polio drives help them grow up healthy and strong,” says Zubair, who along with his colleague Afzal is part of Pakistan’s 260,000-strong frontline vaccinator workforce. Read more…
At the beginning of this month, Aidan O’Leary took over the leadership of the polio department at the WHO from Michel Zaffran who enters his retirement at the end of February. In this exceptional interview, Polio News talks to both Aidan O’Leary and Michel Zaffran about the future of polio eradication.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: six WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples, one cVDPV2 case
- Sudan: four cVDPV2 cases
- Yemen: nine cVDPV1 cases
-