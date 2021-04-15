Polio this week as of 13 April 2021

Dr Hamid Jafari, Director of Polio Eradication for WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, declared Somalia’s outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) closed a full 28 months after this strain of polio was last detected in Somalia. Read more…

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: four cVDPV2 cases

Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample

Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case

Congo: one cVDPV2 case

Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

Democratic Republic of the Congo: one cVDPV2 case

Guinea: five cVDPV2 cases

Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

Mali: two cVDPV2 cases

Senegal: one cVDPV2 case

Sierra Leone: two cVDPV2 cases

Yemen: three cVDPV1 cases