Polio this week as of 13 April 2021
Dr Hamid Jafari, Director of Polio Eradication for WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, declared Somalia’s outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) closed a full 28 months after this strain of polio was last detected in Somalia. Read more…
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Afghanistan: four cVDPV2 cases
Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
Congo: one cVDPV2 case
Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case
Democratic Republic of the Congo: one cVDPV2 case
Guinea: five cVDPV2 cases
Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Mali: two cVDPV2 cases
Senegal: one cVDPV2 case
Sierra Leone: two cVDPV2 cases
Yemen: three cVDPV1 cases