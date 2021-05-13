Pakistan + 30 more

Polio this week as of 12 May 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • The GPEI has released the 2021 National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Afghanistan which contains the current epidemiology and situational overview and progress on the 2020 NEAP among other contents.

  • The latest issue of the newSpecial magazine features an article titled “Experience in eradicating polio helps COVID-19 response” which details the role that polio workers have played in fighting the pandemic. The article is available here on page 34.

  • Last week, the GPEI and UN Foundation together with the UK and UAE Missions to the UN in New York hosted a high-level dialogue looking at the intersection of gender and immunization. The panelists made recommendations on championing women & girls in immunization, drawing on the polio programme. Watch the recorded discussion here.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Afghanistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Benin: one cVDPV2 case
    • Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
    • Liberia: one cVDPV2 case
    • Sierra Leone: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Yemen: one cVDPV1 case

Related Content