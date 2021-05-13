Polio this week as of 12 May 2021

The GPEI has released the 2021 National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Afghanistan which contains the current epidemiology and situational overview and progress on the 2020 NEAP among other contents.

The latest issue of the newSpecial magazine features an article titled “Experience in eradicating polio helps COVID-19 response” which details the role that polio workers have played in fighting the pandemic. The article is available here on page 34.

Last week, the GPEI and UN Foundation together with the UK and UAE Missions to the UN in New York hosted a high-level dialogue looking at the intersection of gender and immunization. The panelists made recommendations on championing women & girls in immunization, drawing on the polio programme. Watch the recorded discussion here.