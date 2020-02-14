14 Feb 2020

Polio this week as of 12 February 2020

Global Polio Eradication Initiative
A time-limited working group has been put together to manage and coordinate GPEI’s activities to enable a rapid and effective roll out of nOPV2. Take a look at the terms of reference for the working group.

With the evolving public health emergency associated with the increase in new emergences of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, a draft decision was adapted by the WHO Executive Board during last week’s meeting. Read more Would you like to improve your knowledge on polio in an interactive way? A one-hour online course – Introduction to Poliomyelitis and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative is now available on theOpenWHO learning platform. Using your OpenWHO credentials to log in, the course can be accessed here.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

  • Pakistan: five WPV1 cases, twelve WPV1 positive environmental samples and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
  • Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2
    cases
  • Somalia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
  • Angola: three cVDPV2 cases
  • Cote d’Ivoire: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    Ethiopia: seven cVDPV2 cases
  • Philippines: one cVDPV2 case and three cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

