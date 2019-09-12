12 Sep 2019

Polio this week as of 11 September 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (813.25 KB)

  • The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners and the United Arab Emirates co-hosted an informal reception as a pre-event ahead of the Polio Pledging Moment in the United Arab Emirates’-hosted Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi, in November 2019. The GPEI also presented the 2019-2023 GPEI Investment Case. Read more.

  • Environmental poliovirus surveillance supplements surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and plays a very important role in providing evidence of silent transmission of the poliovirus. Take a look at this photo story.

  • Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan— four wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and 28 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Central African Republic (CAR)— two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases and one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)— one cVDPV2 case.

