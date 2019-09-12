Polio this week as of 11 September 2019
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners and the United Arab Emirates co-hosted an informal reception as a pre-event ahead of the Polio Pledging Moment in the United Arab Emirates’-hosted Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi, in November 2019. The GPEI also presented the 2019-2023 GPEI Investment Case. Read more.
Environmental poliovirus surveillance supplements surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and plays a very important role in providing evidence of silent transmission of the poliovirus. Take a look at this photo story.
Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — one wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case; Pakistan— four wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases and 28 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Central African Republic (CAR)— two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases and one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)— one cVDPV2 case.