Polio this week as of 11 September 2019

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners and the United Arab Emirates co-hosted an informal reception as a pre-event ahead of the Polio Pledging Moment in the United Arab Emirates’-hosted Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi, in November 2019. The GPEI also presented the 2019-2023 GPEI Investment Case. Read more.

Environmental poliovirus surveillance supplements surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and plays a very important role in providing evidence of silent transmission of the poliovirus. Take a look at this photo story.