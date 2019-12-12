Polio this week as of 11 December 2019

In the run up to the WPV certification of the African region next year, the Africa Regional Certification Commission is currently conducting a visit in Nigeria to analyze and verify the accuracy of the certification documents prepared by the Nigerian Government. Read more.

“It is important that the Nigerian government and partners avoid any complacency that could jeopardize Nigeria’s removal from the list of polio-endemic countries and certification of wild polio virus interruption for the African Region”, said Dr Pascal Mkanda, Coordinator at Polio Eradication Program, WHO Africa Regional Office during the 37th session of Expert Review Committee (ERC) on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization (RI) in Nigeria which took place recently. Read more on the meeting.