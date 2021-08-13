Pakistan + 32 more

Polio this week as of 11 August 2021

  • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 24 announced an additional US$9.5 million support to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI). The funding will be used to vaccinate approximately 16 million children during door-to-door immunization campaigns in 84 highest-risk districts as well as an additional US$376,000 to provide personal protective equipment against COVID-19 for the frontline campaign workers. Read more

  • With the latest news, programme and financial updates, the July edition of Polio News is now available. Take a look at the newsletter here.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
    • Côte d’Ivoire: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Mali: two cVDPV2 cases
    • Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

