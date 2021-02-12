Polio this week as of 10 February 2020

As COVID-19 reached Somalia, Mohamed readied himself to respond. For years, he had been building strong relationships with local health officers and communities to deliver polio vaccines to every child. Now, he would use those relationships to try to track the spread of the pandemic. Read more…

The Polio Oversight Board (POB) held its last meeting of 2020 taking stock of programme epidemiology, finances, and strategy and management revision, and make decisions on next steps to achieve the polio eradication goal. The minutes of the meeting are available here.

In Tajikistan, a cVDPV2 case has been confirmed, see ‘Tajikistan’ section below for more information.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: 34 cVDPV2 cases

Pakistan: four WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Chad: one cVDPV2 case

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case

Kenya: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample - Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case

South Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases

Yemen: one cVDPV1 case

See country sections below for more details.