Pakistan + 27 more

Polio this week as of 10 February 2020

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Polio this week as of 10 February 2020

As COVID-19 reached Somalia, Mohamed readied himself to respond. For years, he had been building strong relationships with local health officers and communities to deliver polio vaccines to every child. Now, he would use those relationships to try to track the spread of the pandemic. Read more

The Polio Oversight Board (POB) held its last meeting of 2020 taking stock of programme epidemiology, finances, and strategy and management revision, and make decisions on next steps to achieve the polio eradication goal. The minutes of the meeting are available here.

In Tajikistan, a cVDPV2 case has been confirmed, see ‘Tajikistan’ section below for more information.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

  • Afghanistan: 34 cVDPV2 cases

  • Pakistan: four WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

  • Chad: one cVDPV2 case

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case

  • Kenya: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample -

    Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case

  • South Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases

  • Yemen: one cVDPV1 case

See country sections below for more details.

Related Content