Polio this week as of 1 July 2020

  • WHO is looking to fill the Director position of its polio eradication department. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to contribute to a major global public health achievement: polio eradication. More information

  • Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, polio workers around the world have had to adapt their work to provide support and information within their societies. Take a look at how social mobilisers in Afghanistan are tackling the situation.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Afghanistan: seven WPV1 cases

    • Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and 10 WPV1 positive environmental samples

    • Democratic Republic of the Congo: 13 cVDPV2 cases

    • Burkina Faso: five cVDPV2 cases

    • Côte d’Ivoire: eight cVDPV2 cases

    • Somalia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

See country sections below for more details.

