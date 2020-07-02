Pakistan + 20 more
Polio this week as of 1 July 2020
WHO is looking to fill the Director position of its polio eradication department. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to contribute to a major global public health achievement: polio eradication. More information…
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, polio workers around the world have had to adapt their work to provide support and information within their societies. Take a look at how social mobilisers in Afghanistan are tackling the situation.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
Afghanistan: seven WPV1 cases
Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and 10 WPV1 positive environmental samples
Democratic Republic of the Congo: 13 cVDPV2 cases
Burkina Faso: five cVDPV2 cases
Côte d’Ivoire: eight cVDPV2 cases
Somalia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
See country sections below for more details.