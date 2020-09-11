Skip to main content
Pakistan
+ 22 more
Polio this week as of 09 September 2020
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
This Week
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: Four WPV1 cases
- Pakistan: Three WPV1 cases and 17 WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Chad: three cVDPV2 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): 15 cVDPV2 cases
- Sudan: eight cVDPV2 case
Related Content