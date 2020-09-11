Pakistan + 22 more

Polio this week as of 09 September 2020

This Week

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
  • Afghanistan: Four WPV1 cases
  • Pakistan: Three WPV1 cases and 17 WPV1 positive environmental samples
  • Chad: three cVDPV2 cases
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): 15 cVDPV2 cases
  • Sudan: eight cVDPV2 case

