10 Oct 2019

Polio this week as of 09 October 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
  • On 24 October 2019, World Polio Day, an event will be held at the WHO to mark the potential certification of eradication of wild poliovirus type 3. With no poliovirus type 3 detected anywhere in the world since 2012, the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (GCC) is anticipated to officially declare this strain as globally eradicated. The event will also be broadcast on the internet. Viewers are welcome to follow the proceedings a WebEx broadcast that will be available here.

  • In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) conducted in the country noted operational and Coordination improvements and strengthened government ownership in support of the outbreak response. As a result, three genetically-distinct outbreak strains have been successfully stopped and recommended for closure, demonstrating the effectiveness of outbreak response measures, if fully implemented. At the same time, however, the OBRA noted that the strengthened political ownership now needed to rapidly translate into uniformly high-quality outbreak response, including through appropriate use and management of mOPV2, effective implementation of accountability framework to ensure high quality campaigns to urgently stop the remaining outbreak lineages and prevent further strains from emerging in the future.

  • On 16 September 2019, the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) held its twenty-second meeting. Read the committee’s report of progress for affected IHR States Parties subject to Temporary Recommendations.

  • Summary of new viruses (AFP cases and ES positives) this week: Pakistan— three WPV1 cases and 13 WPV1-positive environmental samples; the Democratic Republic of the Congo— three circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases; Central African Republic— four cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Philippines— three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples.

