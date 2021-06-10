Pakistan + 30 more

Polio this week as of 09 June 2021

  • Today, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026: Delivering on a Promise at a virtual event, to overcome the remaining challenges to ending polio, including setbacks caused by COVID-19. Read the press release here.

  • “We need to continue supporting the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, whose surveillance capacity and ability to reach vulnerable communities are critical in many countries to prevent and respond to pandemics.” – health ministers of the G7 countries. Read more…..

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

  • Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case

  • Pakistan: two WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

  • Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case

See country sections below for more details.

