Polio this week as of 09 June 2021

Today, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) launched the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026: Delivering on a Promise at a virtual event, to overcome the remaining challenges to ending polio, including setbacks caused by COVID-19. Read the press release here.

“We need to continue supporting the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, whose surveillance capacity and ability to reach vulnerable communities are critical in many countries to prevent and respond to pandemics.” – health ministers of the G7 countries. Read more…..

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case

Pakistan: two WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples