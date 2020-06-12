Pakistan + 21 more
Polio this week as of 09 June 2020
Attachments
- On 4 June 2020, the UK Government hosted Gavi’s third donor pledging conference, the Global Vaccine Summit, to mobilize at least US$ 7.4 billion to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world. Read more…
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Pakistan: one WPV1 case and 20 positive environmental samples
- Côte d’Ivoire: five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples