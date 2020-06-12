Pakistan + 21 more

Polio this week as of 09 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • On 4 June 2020, the UK Government hosted Gavi’s third donor pledging conference, the Global Vaccine Summit, to mobilize at least US$ 7.4 billion to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world. Read more
  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
    • Pakistan: one WPV1 case and 20 positive environmental samples
    • Côte d’Ivoire: five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Related Content