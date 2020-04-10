Polio this week as of 08 April 2020

Given the impact of COVID-19 on polio eradication, the GPEI has been and will continue to communicate on impact, plans and guidance as they evolve. All the information is available here.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

Pakistan: one WPV1 case and 16 WPV1 positive environmental samples

Ghana: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Central African Republic – one cVDPV2 case - Burkina Faso: two cVDPV2 cases

Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case. cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].