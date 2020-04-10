Pakistan + 19 more

Polio this week as of 08 April 2020

  • Given the impact of COVID-19 on polio eradication, the GPEI has been and will continue to communicate on impact, plans and guidance as they evolve. All the information is available here.

  • Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

  • Pakistan: one WPV1 case and 16 WPV1 positive environmental samples

  • Ghana: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
  • Central African Republic – one cVDPV2 case - Burkina Faso: two cVDPV2 cases
  • Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case. cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].

