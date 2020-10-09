Polio this week as of 07 October 2020

From 30 August to 3 September, Somalia conducted an integrated measles and polio campaign in the Banadir region -- the first immunization campaign held since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Somalia. Take a look at our latest photo story detailing the campaign.

In preparation for Sudan's National Polio Campaign, 10 million doses of polio vaccines arrived on Thursday October 1st at Khartoum international Airport. Planned for October, the campaign will immunize 8.6 million children under the age of five.

On 19 September 2019, a polio outbreak was declared in the Philippines after a 3-year-old child and several environmental samples tested positive for polioviruses. Fifteen other children have been paralyzed by polio since the outbreak started. To protect children from lifelong paralysis due to polio, vaccination rounds have been conducted in parts of the country. Meet the #HeroesEndingPoliowho have been working to combat polio in the Philippines.