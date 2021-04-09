Pakistan + 29 more
Polio this week as of 07 April 2021
Attachments
The GPEI has published a new document meant to provide guidance on tOPV temperature management procedures, which differ from those used in mOPV2 response to poliovirus type 2 events and outbreaks. The document is available here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: five cVDPV2 cases and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: two WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
- Côte d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Sierra Leone: one cVDPV2 case
