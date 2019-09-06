Polio this week as of 05 September 2019

The Technical Advisory Group on Polio Eradication in Pakistan met on 29 – 30 August to discuss the challenges faced by the programme and propose recommendations for transforming key aspects in the programme strategy for polio eradication.

An Investment case has been launched in order to ensure the GPEI’s funding requirements are fully financed until eradication and certification.

The August Polio News with the latest news, polio in numbers and funding updates is now available.

Summary of new viruses this week: Afghanistan — two wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases, Myanmar – one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case, Angola – two circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) cases, Ethiopia – one cVDPV2 case; Democratic Republic of the Congo – six (cVDPV2 cases).

