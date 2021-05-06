Polio this week as of 05 May 2021

“Our ability to eradicate polio depends on our commitment to removing obstacles to women’s involvement in and ownership of eradication efforts. Women are at the forefront of the global struggle against polio – whether as caregivers, vaccinators, vaccine advocates and trusted leaders among affected populations, or as scientists, public health professionals and managers in the GPEI…”. Read more from our new Polio Gender Champion; Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH Director, CDC, and Administrator, ATSDR.