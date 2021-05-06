Pakistan + 30 more
Polio this week as of 05 May 2021
The GPEI has released a position statement on the United Kingdom’s proposed cuts to contributions toward polio eradication in 2021.
“Our ability to eradicate polio depends on our commitment to removing obstacles to women’s involvement in and ownership of eradication efforts. Women are at the forefront of the global struggle against polio – whether as caregivers, vaccinators, vaccine advocates and trusted leaders among affected populations, or as scientists, public health professionals and managers in the GPEI…”. Read more from our new Polio Gender Champion; Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH Director, CDC, and Administrator, ATSDR.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Senegal: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- South Sudan: one cVDPV2 case