Polio this week as of 05 February 2020
The WHO Executive Board is currently holding its 146th session at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Among many others, polio is one of the topics of discussion, take a look at the report by the Director-General on polio eradication.
cVDPV2 confirmed in Kinshasa: a number of new cVDPV2s cases have been confirmed in DR Congo which may have significant implications on the current outbreak response activities. While none of the newly-confirmed cases are new emergences, the virus has now been detected in the mega-city of Kinshasa which is the first case in the city. See ‘DR Congo’ section below for more.
Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Pakistan: eight WPV1 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): five cVDPV2 cases
- Somalia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Angola: eight cVDPV2 cases
- Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case