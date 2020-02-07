07 Feb 2020

Polio this week as of 05 February 2020

  • The WHO Executive Board is currently holding its 146th session at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Among many others, polio is one of the topics of discussion, take a look at the report by the Director-General on polio eradication.

  • cVDPV2 confirmed in Kinshasa: a number of new cVDPV2s cases have been confirmed in DR Congo which may have significant implications on the current outbreak response activities. While none of the newly-confirmed cases are new emergences, the virus has now been detected in the mega-city of Kinshasa which is the first case in the city. See ‘DR Congo’ section below for more.

  • Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Pakistan: eight WPV1 cases
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): five cVDPV2 cases
    • Somalia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Angola: eight cVDPV2 cases
    • Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case

