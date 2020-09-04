Pakistan + 22 more
Polio this week as of 03 September 2020
- The Polio Oversight Board (POB) released a statement after holding a meeting on 18 August 2020 where they reviewed progress on resumption of vaccination campaigns after the Covid-19 induced pause, programme transformation in Pakistan, the increase in circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus (cVDPV) outbreaks, and the financial situation.
Professor Rose Leke, an infectious disease specialist, has been the chairperson of the ARCC since it was set up in 1998. A trailblazer for women in global health, Leke has fought throughout her career to improve women's representation in science and global health leadership. Take a look at her journey in polio eradication and her views on gender and women in science.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: Three WPV1 cases, one WPV1 positive environmental sample and 13 cVDPV2 cases
- Pakistan: Five WPV1 positive environmental samples and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Chad: three cVDPV2 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case