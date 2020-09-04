Pakistan + 22 more

Polio this week as of 03 September 2020

  • The Polio Oversight Board (POB) released a statement after holding a meeting on 18 August 2020 where they reviewed progress on resumption of vaccination campaigns after the Covid-19 induced pause, programme transformation in Pakistan, the increase in circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus (cVDPV) outbreaks, and the financial situation.

  • Professor Rose Leke, an infectious disease specialist, has been the chairperson of the ARCC since it was set up in 1998. A trailblazer for women in global health, Leke has fought throughout her career to improve women's representation in science and global health leadership. Take a look at her journey in polio eradication and her views on gender and women in science.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
    - Afghanistan: Three WPV1 cases, one WPV1 positive environmental sample and 13 cVDPV2 cases
    - Pakistan: Five WPV1 positive environmental samples and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    - Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    - Chad: three cVDPV2 cases
    - Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case

