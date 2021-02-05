Pakistan + 25 more
Polio this week as of 03 February 2020
“At the time, I could see that most children in the country were not vaccinated and I was excited to help them.” says Dr. Alda Morais Pedro De Sousa, who features in our latest “Women Leaders in Polio Eradication” series. Read more…
The first Polio News edition of 2021 is now out containing the latest programme updates, news and donor information.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 and 14 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: three WPV1 and 18 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples and eight cVDPV2 cases
- Benin: one cVDPV2 case and two positive environmental samples
- Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case
