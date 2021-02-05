Pakistan + 25 more

Polio this week as of 03 February 2020

  • “At the time, I could see that most children in the country were not vaccinated and I was excited to help them.” says Dr. Alda Morais Pedro De Sousa, who features in our latest “Women Leaders in Polio Eradication” series. Read more

  • The first Polio News edition of 2021 is now out containing the latest programme updates, news and donor information.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

      • Afghanistan: one WPV1 and 14 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
      • Pakistan: three WPV1 and 18 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples and eight cVDPV2 cases
      • Benin: one cVDPV2 case and two positive environmental samples
      • Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case

