Polio this week as of 02 October 2019
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Report
Published on 02 Oct 2019 — View Original
- September’s Polio News is now available with the latest polio numbers and news updates.
- Read through the August 2019 Technical Advisory Group (TAG) reports on Afghanistan and Pakistan.
- Summary of new viruses (AFP cases and ES positives) this week: Pakistan— three WPV1 cases and 13 WPV1-positive environmental samples; the Democratic Republic of the Congo— one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) case; Ghana— one cVDPV2 case and five positive environmental samples; Philippines— one cVDPV2 case, one cVDPV2 and 5 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples.