04 Oct 2019

Polio this week as of 02 October 2019

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
preview
  • September’s Polio News is now available with the latest polio numbers and news updates.
  • Read through the August 2019 Technical Advisory Group (TAG) reports on Afghanistan and Pakistan.
  • Summary of new viruses (AFP cases and ES positives) this week: Pakistan— three WPV1 cases and 13 WPV1-positive environmental samples; the Democratic Republic of the Congo— one circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) case; Ghana— one cVDPV2 case and five positive environmental samples; Philippines— one cVDPV2 case, one cVDPV2 and 5 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples.

