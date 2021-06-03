Pakistan + 30 more
Polio this week as of 02 June 2021
Attachments
You are invited to the virtual launch of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, at an online event on Thursday 10 June 2021 (at 2pm, Central European Summer Time). More information, including registration details, are available here.
Meeting virtually this week at the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA), global health leaders and ministers of health noted the new Global Polio Eradication Initiative Strategic Plan 2022-2026 and highlighted the importance of collective action to achieve success. Read more…
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives)
- Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case
- Pakistan: one cVDPV2 case
- Nigeria: two cVDPV2 cases and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples