Polio this week as of 02 June 2021

  • You are invited to the virtual launch of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, at an online event on Thursday 10 June 2021 (at 2pm, Central European Summer Time). More information, including registration details, are available here.

  • Meeting virtually this week at the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA), global health leaders and ministers of health noted the new Global Polio Eradication Initiative Strategic Plan 2022-2026 and highlighted the importance of collective action to achieve success. Read more

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives)

    • Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case
    • Pakistan: one cVDPV2 case
    • Nigeria: two cVDPV2 cases and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

