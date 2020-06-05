Pakistan + 21 more

Polio this week as of 02 June 2020

  • After a vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreak was detected in the Philippines in 2019, health workers have been working to close a polio immunity gap present amongst some of the nation’s children. Inthis story, we follow Joana, a nurse working to end polio in Manila.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Afghanistan: six cVDPV2 cases
    • Burkina Faso: two cVDPV2 cases
    • Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case
    • Côte d’Ivoire: three cVDPV2 cases

