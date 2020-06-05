Pakistan + 21 more
Polio this week as of 02 June 2020
Attachments
After a vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreak was detected in the Philippines in 2019, health workers have been working to close a polio immunity gap present amongst some of the nation’s children. Inthis story, we follow Joana, a nurse working to end polio in Manila.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: six cVDPV2 cases
- Burkina Faso: two cVDPV2 cases
- Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case
- Côte d’Ivoire: three cVDPV2 cases