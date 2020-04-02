Polio this week as of 01 April 2020

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples): Afghanistan: one WPV1 case Pakistan: four WPV1 cases, nine WPV1 positive environmental samples and eight cVDPV2 cases Benin: one cVDPV2 case Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) – two cVDPV2 cases Ethiopia : five cVDPV2 cases Ghana: five cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Malaysia: 15 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Togo: five cVDPV2 cases



See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.

cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].