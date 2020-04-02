Pakistan + 19 more
Polio this week as of 01 April 2020
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case
- Pakistan: four WPV1 cases, nine WPV1 positive environmental samples and eight cVDPV2 cases
- Benin: one cVDPV2 case
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) – two cVDPV2 cases
- Ethiopia : five cVDPV2 cases
- Ghana: five cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Malaysia: 15 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Togo: five cVDPV2 cases
See country sections below for more details.
NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.
For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.
cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].