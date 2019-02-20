Polio spreads in Afghanistan and Pakistan 'due to unchecked borders'

The unmonitored movement of people across the border between Pakistanand Afghanistan threatens efforts to eradicate polio from the two countries, as the year’s first cases of the virus are recorded in the volatile region.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said people travelling through unchecked crossings is believed to be one of the main causes of the spread of the disease in the area.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with Nigeria, are the only three countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

