Polio drive kicks off

FAIZABAD (Agencies): The second round of polio vaccination kick off in Badakhshan province.

It is expected that in this round, 265,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against paralysis in Faizabad and districts of Badakhshan province.

Dr. Nosheen Gohar Karimi deputy director of Badakhshan public health department said, polio vaccination campaign starts in 28 districts of Badakhshan including insecure districts, in which 265,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated.

The campaign is implemented by 265,000 health workers in that province.