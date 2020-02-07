07 Feb 2020

Polio cases tally hits 2017 figure on 36th day of 2020

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original

Ikram Junaidi Updated February 06, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Another polio case reported from Sindh was confirmed on Wednesday.

With this addition, the number of polio cases detected this year from across the country has reached eight. Of them, four were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest victim is a 40-month-old girl hailing from Jaml union council of Kashmore district’s Yang­wani tehsil, said an official of the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on record.

“Both legs of the child have been paralysed and socioeconomic status of child has been declared poor. Her father is a farmer. It has been decided to start a polio campaign in the area from Feb 17,” he said.

So far this year, eight cases have been detected, including three in Sindh and one in Balochistan, across the country. In all, 144 cases were reported last year, 12 in 2018, and eight in 2017.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child aged less than five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries to become polio free.

Pakistan, which is one of the two countries in the world where polio cases are still being reported, remains under a polio-linked travel restriction recommended by the World Health Organisation since 2014 due to which every person travelling abroad has to carry a polio vaccination certificate.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2020

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.