16 Jun 2019

Polio case reported in Shangla first time in two decades

from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 16 Jun 2019 View Original

Umar Bacha

SHANGLA: A polio case has surfaced for the first time in the last two decades in Shangla district after the virus was detected in an 18-month-old boy, who lives in Dedal Kamach area along the bank of the Indus.

Dedal Kamach is connec­ted to Buner and Torghar districts and is a border region of Shangla district.

According to the district coordinator for the Extended Programme for Immunisa­tion (EPI), Dr Wajid Ali Khan, the case was reported by the locals and was later confirmed by the EPI team.

He said it was the first case reported in the district in the last two decades. The victim was identified as Ali Sher, son of Mayeen Khan.

When contacted District Health Officer Dr Mohammad Riaz Khan told Dawn that the child had not been vaccinated in the routine drives and a committee had been formed to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, a jirga was held at Nawy Kaly Dedal Kamach of Nusrat Khel union council. Local notables from various villages and police officials participated in the jirga.

While addressing the jirga, the elders said that there was no resistance to polio vaccine in the community and every citizen was willing to inoculate his/her child. Despite that, they said, a case had surfaced.

Ibadullah Khan, a social activist, also said that they had always cooperated with the EPI staff in the anti-polio vaccination campaigns.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2019

