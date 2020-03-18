Polio case detected in Lower Dir after 14 years

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir district health officer Dr Shaukat Ali confirmed that a new case of polio type II has been detected in Khall Koz Kaly. The Lower Dir district was polio free since 2006. The DHO while talking to local journalists said that a 19-months old baby Muljam, daughter of Habibullah has been affected by polio type II at Khall Koz Kaly in Lower Dir district.

He said that a special campaign against the disease was run across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lower Dir last week. He said the affected child had been vaccinated several times. According to the parents the girl had received several doses of anti-polio vaccine. The detection of new polio case has rung alarm bell among local residents and they were questioning the credibility of anti-polio vaccine.

Commissioner the assistant commissioner Masud Jan distributed masks and led an awareness campaign in Kumbar Bazar. Also in the day the food department carried out an operation against adulteration at Timergara and Khall Bazaars with special focus on milk adulteration and quality control. A team of the food department conducted tests like dissolution of black tea in water, checked stamps of veterinary officer on meat and expiry dates of food items. A total of 10 samples of different food items were taken and sent to laboratory for analysis.