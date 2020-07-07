Polio case detected in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: A polio case was reported from Sindh on Monday taking the total number of such cases during the current year to 57.

According to an official of the National Institute of Health Sciences, (NIH) a five-year-old boy, a resident of Union Council 1 of Landhi, Karachi, became paralysed because of the poliovirus.

“The boy’s right upper and lower limb is paralysed,” he said. Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five.