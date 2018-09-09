PMD National Drought Monitoring Centre: Drought Alert-II, 6th September, 2018

As predicted by PMD, during July-August 2018, below normal rainfall was recorded over most of the southern parts of the country. The summer months (May-June) 2018 received (7%) above normal rainfall whereas during monsoon months (July-August) 2018, it was well below normal (-30.4%) and during (May-August) 2018, below normal (-24.4%) rainfall was recorded over Pakistan. The rainfall departure (%) detail is as under;

Due to deficient summer/monsoon rainfall, moderate drought like condition has emerged over most of the southern parts of Pakistan. The moderate to severe drought is prevailing in most parts of Sindh (Tharparkar, Mityari, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, Kambar Shadadkot, Umerkot,

Sanghar, Sajwal, Shaheed Benzairabad, Jamshoro and Khairpur), Balochistan (Dalbandin, Gawadar, Jiwani, Panjgur, Pasni, Nokkundi, Ormara, Quetta and Turbat), and mild to moderate drought at few places of south Punjab (Multan and Mianwali) and GB (Bunji, Chilas, Gilgit and Gupis). Drought conditions may get severe in the coming days especially in southern parts of the country. Dry conditions will cause water stress in the cultivated lands/areas of the country due to limited supply of irrigation water for Kharif crops.

The water availability in Tarbela dam is at maximum level; however, Mangla dam is almost half filled maximum conservation level (almost 65 feet) at Mangla reservoir. Small dams (situated near Islamabad) and ground water conditions have been significantly improved at most places of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Due to less water in Mangla reservoir and minimal expected rainfall during next 3-months, the water shortages are most likely for sowing of Rabi crops. Keeping in view the above scenario, it is advised to all stakeholders to be ready to handle the situation.

More detailed data and analysed maps may be accessed from National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk/media/dalert2.pdf