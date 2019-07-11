11 Jul 2019

Perspectives Issue No. 36, Food Sovereignty; A Political vision for conserving genetic resources and self- reliance in Pakistan

from UN Environment Programme
Over the last century, it has become clear that environmental disasters that threaten human civilization, such as global warming, are largely attributable to humans themselves.
The Fifth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that it is 95 per cent certain that human activities have caused most of the Earth’s warming in the past 50 years.

Aside from rapidly rising temperatures, planet Earth is also beset by a host of other environmental risks, all of which are currently at astronomical levels. In 2007, the concept of nine planetary boundaries was put forward, including, but not limited to, stratospheric ozone depletion, ocean acidification, freshwater use, land-system change, biosphere integrity (more commonly known as biodiversity loss and extinction) and, of course, climate change.² Though there is little consensus among scientists on the theoretical concepts around planetary boundaries,³ there is no doubt that current economic development, which is firmly linked to the capitalist mode of production, severely threatens various ecological systems. Pursued with near-religious zeal, industrialization is entirely dependent on the use of fossil fuels, which is largely responsible for global warming.

Capitalism in the era of globalization is built on the pillars of neoliberalism. The mantra for development – as often espoused by governments and corporations – is that neoliberal deregulation, privatization and trade liberalization policies will pave the way for social and economic development.
However, people’s movements, such as farmers’ and women’s rights movements, as well as a very diverse range of other civil society actors, contest such neoliberal policies, which they have done since the 1990s when globalization first emerged.

Capitalism is based on the industrial mode of production, which has resulted in numerous highly destructive extractions from the planet, as well as pollution, including chemical and genetic pollution of oceans, land and air, and corrosive land usage, such as rapid forest depletion, mining and corporate agriculture. It is well known that climate change is the result of high levels of toxic gas emissions and the damaging exploitation of natural resources.
The debate under the auspices of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has shifted from arguments around “common but differentiated responsibilities” to the current negotiation among developed and developing countries regarding nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
Discussions have ranged from the need for economic development of developing countries and their resulting lack of concern for environmental conservation, to the profit-seeking neoliberal model and the exploitation of natural resources. These debates were clearly reflected in the negotiations leading to the finalization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

