Penalty imposed on Chitral women for attacking polio worker

CHITRAL: The model trial magistrate court (MTMC) judge Nasir Khan imposed a penalty of Rs110,796 on two women for attacking a lady polio worker during the National Immunisation Days on March 25, this year, in Ayun village of Chitral.

The trial court disposed of the case of attack on polio worker in a short span of one month, in which Musharaf Bibi and her daughter, Nasima Bibi had beaten up lady health worker Shazia Bibi when she entered their house for administering polio drops to children.

The polio worker had sustained multiple injuries in different parts of her body when she fell into a drain after having been kicked by Nasima Bibi.

The prosecution proved the allegations before the court while the accused was given a fair chance to prove her innocence.

A part of the fine would be paid to the injured, while the convicts would face cases in case of non-payment of the fine.

