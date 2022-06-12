PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Heat Wave Action Plan 2022

1. Situaon Analysis:

Climatic changes have many adverse impacts on global temperature which is unfolding in various parts of the world including Pakistan. It is predicted that many countries including Pakistan will be severely hit in the form of heat waves which has the potenal to endanger human lives especially in urban centers of our country. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been facing the brunt of climate change hazards because of its unique topography. Being home to extreme cold and hot weather significant losses have been incurred which can be linked to climate change related disasters i.e. floods, glacial melng, drought heat waves etc.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, heatwave is the condion where the maximum temperature situaon reaches to 40 C for the plain and 30 C for the hilly areas with a departure from normal 4.5 C to 6.4 C. The World Meteorological Organizaon defines a heat wave as five or more consecuve days during which the daily maximum temperature exceeds the average maximum temperature by five degrees Celsius. As per various forecasts and reports including Pakistan Meteorological Department and internaonal th satellites data, May 15 2022, has recorded the highest temperature i.e. 42 C of the current month which is 6 degrees above the normal and 8 degrees above the temperature on the same date as of last year, which is a substanal reason for heat wave declaraon.

The upcoming month of June 2022 is forecasted to maintain the same degrees around 41 and 42 C and may touch 50 C as per the weather trend of May 2022. The combinaon of heat and humidity (wet bulb temperature) exceeds the temperature of human body which may lead to heat strokes. The situaon of heat waves may cause heat strokes mainly in urban centers affecng the following high-risk groups;

Laborers including those at construcon sites / Outdoor workers / Farmers

Police personnel / security staff

Industrial workers working at High Temperature

Street hawkers / Salesmen

Rickshaw/auto drivers / Travelers / bus drivers

Beggars / Homeless/unprivileged residents

Drugs Addicts

Children/ Senior cizens etc.

2. Heat Index:

Heat index is the measure of how hot it is actually felt when the effect of relave humidity is coupled with actual temperature. The following table describes various scenarios taking into account actual temperature and relave humidity.