26 Feb 2019

PDMA Balochistan, Quetta: Daily Situation Report (19 Feb 2019)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (797.38 KB)

Synoptic Situation

A strong westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of the country today (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

RAINFALL/SNOWFALL PREDICTED W.E.F TUESDAY TO WEDNESDAY IN NORTHWEST BALOCHISTAN

An active weather system likely to enter in Balochistan on Tuesday (evening) to Thursday (Morning). Under the influence of this weather system:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.

Snowfall (over the hills) is also expected in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat,
Harnai, Pishin, Quetta, Kalat and upper parts of Khuzdar districts during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT during the period.

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW:

WEATHER UPDATE:

Weather Prevailed during Last 24 hrs:

Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, rain occurred at Barkhan, Gawadar and Quetta districts.

Weather Forecast for Next 24 hrs:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT during the period.

Weather Forecast for Next 48/72 hrs:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob,Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan,Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.