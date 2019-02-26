PDMA Balochistan, Quetta: Daily Situation Report (19 Feb 2019)

Synoptic Situation

A strong westerly wave is likely to affect western parts of the country today (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

RAINFALL/SNOWFALL PREDICTED W.E.F TUESDAY TO WEDNESDAY IN NORTHWEST BALOCHISTAN

An active weather system likely to enter in Balochistan on Tuesday (evening) to Thursday (Morning). Under the influence of this weather system:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.

Snowfall (over the hills) is also expected in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat,

Harnai, Pishin, Quetta, Kalat and upper parts of Khuzdar districts during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT during the period.

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW:

WEATHER UPDATE:

Weather Prevailed during Last 24 hrs:

Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, rain occurred at Barkhan, Gawadar and Quetta districts.

Weather Forecast for Next 24 hrs:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT during the period.

Weather Forecast for Next 48/72 hrs:

Moderate to heavy rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob,Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Noshki, Chaghi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan,Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Lasbella and Gawadar districts. Due to heavy fall it may generate flash floods in the vulnerable areas.