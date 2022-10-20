Partnering to Provide Food and Medicine to Those Impacted by Pakistan’s Deadly Floods

Episcopal Relief & Development, in collaboration with the Anglican Alliance and United Society Partners in the Gospel, is supporting the Church of Pakistan to provide emergency relief to 500 families in the Diocese of Multan affected by deadly flooding caused by unprecedented rainfall throughout the summer.

Since mid-June, more than 1000 people have died due to the floods and almost 500,000 people are living in refugee camps. So far, 33 million people across the country have been affected. Rainfall in Pakistan has been more than three times the 30-year average, with some provinces seeing more than five times as much rain as is expected.

The Church of Pakistan reviewed the needs of affected communities and decided to focus its efforts in the Diocese of Multan, located in the southern Punjab. Families will be provided with food, medicine and other necessities during the relief and recovery efforts.

“Experts expect floods to take several months to recede,” said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Resilience, Episcopal Relief & Development. “The Church of Pakistan has long-term ties to the community that allows them to respond most effectively.”

Please continue to pray for all those affected by this flooding. Learn more about Episcopal Relief & Development’s integrated approach to building disaster resilience here.

