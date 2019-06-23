Parental Refusals Adding to the National Polio Count

Islamabad: 20-06-2019- Three more polio cases based on refusals to administer polio drops were received by the Polio Virology Laboratory, National Emergency Polio Center (NEOC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The cases were from districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Torghar. The Polio Virology Lab confirmed that a 21 month-old girl child from UC Takhtikhel, Bannu, 49 months-old girl child from Sarae Naurang, Lakki Marwat and 10 months-old male child from UC Hernai, Torghar respectively, were diagnosed with polio virus.

“There was no other solution but to administer two drops of the polio vaccine” the Prime Ministers Focal Person, Babar bin Atta said, adding that the “It is high time that a massive perception change needs to be implemented on how people view the vaccination”. Pakistan is also in a grip of an international anti-vaccination campaign, said Atta, stressing that the community should reject propaganda and secure the future of their children.

The polio program has appealed to parents, religious leaders and all stakeholders to convince people to vaccinate their children and take up the issue as a national cause.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.