Pakistan: Youth Fact Sheet, DRIVE data (as of 31 July 2022)

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE), a joint registration exercise carried out by the Government of Pakistan and UNHCR, verified and updated the data of 1.28 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan and documented them with biometric Proof of Registration (PoR) smartcards.

INTRODUCTION

Youth, aged 15 to 24 years old, are in transition to adulthood and face unique risks and challenges that affect their development and wellbeing, which are further exacerbated by displacement where access to rights and opportunities are often limited. However, young people are resilient and possess the ability to adapt and play significant roles in bringing positive changes to their communities and societies. Empowering youth and engaging them in decisions that affect their lives will contribute to long-term benefits towards a more peaceful, equitable and sustainable future. This has direct linkage to the Sustainable Development Goals. Six of the Sustainable Development Goals including Education and Gender Equality have targets strongly focusing on youth, and over a third of the 169 SDG targets highlight the role of young people and the importance of their empowerment, participation and well-being. Youth empowerment is also an integral part of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees and its Support Platform.

Youth data acquired from the DRIVE exercise provides detailed information about educational levels, occupations, and skillsets of youth as well as their return intention. The analysis shows general trends in these areas while highlighting gaps such as gender disparities in education. It provides opportunities for the government, donors, and other stakeholders to address gaps and to create enabling conditions for youth through funding, programming, and promoting their meaningful engagement to thrive and enhance their protection and solution prospects.