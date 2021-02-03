Pakistan winter response 2020 - 21

SITUATION

In February 2020, due to global outbreak of COVID-19 disease, Pakistan faced an unprecedented health crisis leading to declining socioeconomic conditions. While the government and people were struggling to cope with the pandemic, Pakistan received heavy torrential rain causing flooding situation during the monsoon season (July – September). Flood emergency on top of COVID-19 crisis and an approaching winter season increased health risk exposure of already vulnerable segment of the population, such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, or persons with pre-existing medical conditions. This situation exacerbated suffering and inequality in the society, where the needs of the poor people become more urgent as they were struggling to survive, and to save their families from harsh weather conditions. In particular, the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan were more vulnerable as compared to other parts of the country.

RESPONSE

Muslim Aid under its seasonal winterization project, with the support of provincial health departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, reached out to 15,608 number of COVID-19 and flood affected individuals: providing temporary shelter, warm clothing and hygiene supplies. The project aimed to save lives and protecting vulnerable communities in Pakistan during this global health crisis. Alongside, strengthening local health services – 1,300 PPEs were also supplied to targeted public health facilities. PPEs will protect frontline health workers who were helping COVID-19 patients recover and to prevent further spread of the virus.