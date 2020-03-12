Pakistan: Winter Emergency 2020 - Situation Report No. 06 (12 March 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from [4 to 12 March 2020].

Rain Fall (4-12) March 2020

37

People Died

127

People Injured

301

Houses Damaged

Highlights

• Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted four to five westerly waves to approach during March to cause moderate to heavy rainfall at scattered places of Western, Central and Upper parts of the country.

• Since the start of the current rain spell on 4th of March 2020, heavy rainfall/snowfall have been received in different parts of the country causing losses human lives and property damages.

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province received major damages and losses to domestic and public property.

• Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed of another spell of rainfall from 11 – 14 March 2020.

COVID-19 – Pakistan Updates

• On 10th March 02 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Quetta (1) and Gilgit Baltistan (1). All 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases are imported (returned from abroad), no local transmission.

• 18 contacts of the newly suspected cases in Quetta, Balochistan are being followed by the rapid response teams to be tested for COVID-19 • 22 suspected cases (Punjab 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3, Sindh 12) have been quarantined while awaiting for the lab results.

• 316 travelers crossed the Taftan border, with Iran, on 10th March, where 97 of them have been quarantined.

A total of 3,766 travelers from Iran, have so far been quarantined at the Taftan border.

Desert Locust Surveillance and Control in Pakistan

• Government declared national emergency against desert locust on January 31, 2020.

• In total 21 districts of Blochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces have been under threat.

• Government has devised a national action plan for Desert Locust Control and Surveillance. Under the national action plan, districts committees are formed for coordination, 173 teams have been deployed across Pakistan in affected areas for surveillance and control of locust.

• A national level committee lead by the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was formed with representatives from MOFA, provinces and relevant ministry to implement the national action plan for locust control.

• FAO is providing technical, material and logistics support to the Ministry of Food Security.

• Federal Government is providing pesticides and spraying equipment to the provincial governments.

• Government of China has also committed to provide pesticides and spraying equipment for Locust control. A team of Chinese experts have arrived to Pakistan to enhance the response capacity of the government