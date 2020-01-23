Pakistan: Winter Emergency 2020 - Situation Report No. 04 (21 - 23 January 2020)

Highlights

• The number of people who died in the recent snow spell has increased to 107, with the highest reported in P.A.K. (79) and Balochistan (21).

• National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that the damage to houses has increased significantly to 1,300 mostly located in Balochistan (1,062).

• Rescue efforts are ongoing and major highways and link roads are being cleared in the affected provinces, however access to remote areas / villages is limited due to continuous rain and snow.

Situation Overview

The people of north and south-west provinces of Pakistan namely Balochistan and Pakistan Administered Kashmir (P.A.K.), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) faced an unexpected heavy spell of rain/snowfall and avalanches between 11-13 January. Most of the areas are cut off with limited access to remote areas in the affected districts.

Rapid assessment conducted by Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Neelum district shows that 910 families (6,370 individuals) have been displaced due to avalanches and landslides while 3,134 families (21,938) are indirectly affected due to heavy snow. The total population of the district is 190,333 individuals. The displaced families are living with host families as no communal camps have been established to date. Air support to the people is getting disrupted due to bad weather in P.A.K. and G-B.