Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In August 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour increased by 6.6% and 1.4%, respectively, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2020 by 0.63% over July 2020 and increased by 8.21% over August 2019;

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in August 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for sugar which experienced a significant price increase and live chicken which had a significant price decrease when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In August 2020, the average ToT slightly decreased by 1.3% from the previous month;