Pakistan
Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - August 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- In July 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour increased by 8.4% and 1.5%, respectively, from June 2020. The price of rice Basmati increased by 1.1% while the price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged in July 2020 when compared to the previous month;
- Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in July 2020 by 2.50% over June 2020 and increased by 9.30% over July 2019;
- The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in July 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for wheat which experienced a more than slight price increase and eggs which experienced a significant price increase when compared to the previous month’s prices;
- In July 2020, the average ToT slightly decreased by 1.3% from the previous month;
- In August 2020, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 766.03 million MT, indicating a decrease of 3.28 million MT compared to the projection made in July 2020.