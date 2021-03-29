Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 9 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 4thof March2021 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices.

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail prices for wheat, rice Irri-6 *and rice *Basmati negligibly increased while the price for wheat flour slightly decreased from the previous week.

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for live chicken, sugar, and pulse Gram.Whereas, negligible increases were noted in the prices of eggs and pulses (Mash, Moong, Masoor) together with no changes in the prices of cooking oil and vegetable ghee from the previous week.