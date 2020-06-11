Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 9 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 4 th of June 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for wheat flour which experienced a more than slight price increase and eggs which experienced a significant price hike when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price of wheat increased slightly while the price of wheat flour increased more than slightly. The average retail price of rice Irri-6 remained unchanged while rice Basmati experienced a negligible price hike when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered a significant increase in the price of eggs, a slight increase in the price of live chicken and a negligible increase in the price of pulse Masoor, while a slight decrease was observed in the price of pulses (Mash, Gram, Moong) and a negligible decrease in the price of sugar when compared to their prices from the previous week;