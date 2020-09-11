Pakistan Weekly Market Monitor Report - 8 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Weekly average retail prices update as of 3 rd of September 2020 indicates overall the prices of staple cereals and non-cereals foods experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous week’s prices;

Cereals: (wheat, wheat flour, rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati). Overall, the average retail price for wheat negligibly increased and the price of wheat flour negligibly decreased, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati remained unchanged when compared to the previous week;

Non-cereals: overall, compared to the previous week, the average retail prices of essential non-cereals registered slight increases for eggs and live chicken along with negligible increases for pulse Gram, cooking oil and vegetable ghee. Whereas, negligible decreases were observed in the prices of sugar and some pulses (Moong, Masoor and Mash) when compared to their prices from the previous week;